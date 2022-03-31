Turkish prosecutor seeks to halt trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:44 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A Turkish prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to halt the trial in absentia of Saudi suspects over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and transfer the case to Saudi authorities.
The court said it would ask for the Justice Ministry's opinion on the request. It set the next hearing for April 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Jamal Khashoggi
- Istanbul
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US steers clear of yuan linked Saudi-China oil trade talks
UK Prime Minister to discuss energy security with UAE, Saudi leaders
UK's Johnson in Gulf to ask Saudi and UAE to pump more oil
UK PM Johnson defends Saudi visit after mass execution
Golf-Norman says Saudi-backed breakaway league set to launch