Turkish prosecutor seeks to halt trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:44 IST
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to halt the trial in absentia of Saudi suspects over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and transfer the case to Saudi authorities.

The court said it would ask for the Justice Ministry's opinion on the request. It set the next hearing for April 7.

