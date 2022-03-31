Turkish prosecutor seeks to halt trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

A Turkish prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to halt the trial in absentia of Saudi suspects over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and transfer the case to Saudi authorities.

The court said it would ask for the Justice Ministry's opinion on the request. It set the next hearing for April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)