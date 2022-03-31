Left Menu

Turkey working to bring together Ukraine, Russia foreign ministers again

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:11 IST
Turkey working to bring together Ukraine, Russia foreign ministers again
  • Turkey

Turkey is working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding the meeting could happen within two weeks.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held the first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul this week, during which Ukraine presented written proposals to stop the Russian invasion.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey had not seen the full implementation of the decisions from the talks in Istanbul, including the withdrawal of Russian forces from some areas, but added significant progress was still made.

