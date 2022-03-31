Turkey says oligarch Abramovich 'sincerely' working to end war
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by European nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was "sincerely" working to end the war.
He has been liaising between Kyiv and Moscow since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Cavusoglu said.
Abramovich made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to begin planning for more troops on eastern flank after Russia's Ukraine invasion
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic
Biden expected to announce $800 mln in security aid for Ukraine -official
Ukraine war creating a child refugee almost every second: UNICEF
Russia's war in Ukraine may 'fundamentally alter' global economic, political order - IMF