Turkey says oligarch Abramovich 'sincerely' working to end war

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:20 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by European nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was "sincerely" working to end the war.

He has been liaising between Kyiv and Moscow since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Cavusoglu said.

Abramovich made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday.

