Man killed in brawl between two groups in UP's Sambhal

A 35-year-old man was killed following a clash between two groups here, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been lodged against five persons, the police said, adding that a man has also been detained in this connection. Superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra said the deceased Sarwar sustained injuries and died while being taken to hospital

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was killed following a clash between two groups here, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been lodged against five persons, the police said, adding that a man has also been detained in this connection. The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said. Superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra said the deceased Sarwar sustained injuries and died while being taken to hospital\R. Both the sides belong to a minority community and the people were in an inebriated state at the time of clash, the SP said.

