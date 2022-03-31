Moscow would not refuse Russia-Ukraine meeting, talks must be substantive - RIA
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow would not refuse a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba but any talks between them would need to be substantive, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Thursday that Turkey was working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for further talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week. Cavusoglu said the meeting could happen within two weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Russian
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Moscow
- Turkey
- Istanbul
- Ukrainian
- Sergei Lavrov
ALSO READ
Moscow to retaliate against Montenegro over the expulsion of Russian diplomat -RIA
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not violate US sanctions on Moscow: White House
Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status
Turkey's top diplomat says in Moscow that war must stop
Turkey's foreign minister meets with Russia