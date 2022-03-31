Left Menu

Moscow would not refuse Russia-Ukraine meeting, talks must be substantive - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:41 IST
Representative Image
Moscow would not refuse a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba but any talks between them would need to be substantive, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Thursday that Turkey was working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for further talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week. Cavusoglu said the meeting could happen within two weeks.

