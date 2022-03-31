Pakistani prime minister to address nation ahead of vote to oust him -information minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:46 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Thursday, ahead of a vote to oust him, the country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.
An embattled Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between Thursday and Monday. He has lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally quit the government and joined the opposition on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Khan
- Fawad Chaudhry
- Pakistani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak opposition claims Imran Khan govt planning to attack Islamabad's Sindh House
Pakistan Broadcasters Association slams Imran Khan govt for oppressing media bodies
MOSPI's Twitter handle hacked briefly
Pakistan poll body says it has no role in no-trust vote after criticism from Imran Khan's party
Islamabad HC rejects plea seeking to suspend poll panel notice to Imran Khan