Pakistani prime minister to address nation ahead of vote to oust him -information minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:46 IST
Pakistani prime minister to address nation ahead of vote to oust him -information minister
Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Thursday, ahead of a vote to oust him, the country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

An embattled Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between Thursday and Monday. He has lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally quit the government and joined the opposition on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

