Pakistani prime minister to address nation ahead of vote to oust him -information minister

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Thursday, ahead of a vote to oust him, the country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

An embattled Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between Thursday and Monday. He has lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally quit the government and joined the opposition on Wednesday.

