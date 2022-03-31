Left Menu

Rajasthan: 3 held with 12kg explosives

On the basis of interrogation of the three arrested accused, three more persons were detained from Tonk and Chittorgarh district, while two others were detained with the help of the Madhya Pradesh, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested three people and detained five others who were allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks, officials said on Thursday. The police have recovered 12 kg explosives, three battery clocks, three connector wires, six bulbs and a jeep from their possession after searching their vehicle during patrolling on Wednesday night in Chittorgarh district, a statement said. All the accused are being interrogated for their links with terror organisations, it said. The police are working in close coordination with the top officials of National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), it said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Explosives Substances Act and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Sadar Nimbaheda police station of the Chittorgarh district, it said. On the basis of interrogation of the three arrested accused, three more persons were detained from Tonk and Chittorgarh district, while two others were detained with the help of the Madhya Pradesh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

