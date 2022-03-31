MP: Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah

The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against an Uttar Pradesh-based qawwali singer for allegedly making provocative remarks against the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a musical event in Rewa recently, an official said on Thursday.

A video of the qawwal (qawwali singer), Sharif Parwaz, briefly speaking about India, Modi, Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a performance at Mangawa town in Rewa district on March 28 has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday issued a warning to music artists, saying that no song against India will not be tolerated and that they must keep the country in mind first as the present government at the Centre is run by ''nationalists''.

The case against Sharif was filed on Wednesday at Mangawa police station following a complaint lodged by some residents of the town, the police official said.

The police had earlier mentioned the name of the singer as Nawaz Sharif.

In the video, Sharif is purportedly heard saying, ''Modi ji kahte hai hum hai, Yogi ji kahte hai hum hai, Amit Shah kahte hai hum hai, lekin hai kaun? Agar gareeb nawaz chah le to Hindustan pata hi nahi chalega kaha par basa tha, kaha par tha. (Modi, Yogi and Shah say they are there. But who are they? If gareeb nawaz (patron of the poor) wishes, it won't be known where India existed).'' Talking to reporters in Bhopal, minister Mishra said, ''We have registered a case against qawwal Sharif Parwaz under IPC sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).'' ''Whether one sings qawwali, thumri or dadra (form of singing), one must keep in mind the country first as at present the government of nationalists is functioning in the country and no song against the nation will be tolerated,'' Mishra, who is also the state government spokesperson, said. The minister said that two police teams from MP have reached Kanpur in UP to take action against the singer and the local police are cooperating with them. ''He (Sharif) will be rounded up soon,'' Mishra added.

