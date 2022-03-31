Left Menu

Beijing court defers verdict at close of Cheng trial- Australia minister

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:29 IST
Cheng Lei Image Credit: Flickr
The Beijing court where Australian journalist Cheng Lei went on trial on Thursday on charges of illegally providing state secrets overseas deferred its verdict at the end of proceedings, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"The Australian Government respects the sovereignty of China's legal system. However, Ms Cheng's case has lacked transparency and the Australian Government has never been provided with details of the charges," she said.

