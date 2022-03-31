Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:34 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday asked the Dutch parliament for weapons, reconstruction aid and to halt all business with Russia in response to the invasion of his country.
"Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn't have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe," he told lawmakers via video link. "Stop all trade with Russia."
