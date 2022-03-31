Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday asked the Dutch parliament for weapons, reconstruction aid and to halt all business with Russia in response to the invasion of his country.

"Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn't have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe," he told lawmakers via video link. "Stop all trade with Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)