Left Menu

3 arrested with 12 kg explosive substances in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Three persons were arrested with explosive substances at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, state police said on Thursday.

ANI | Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:51 IST
3 arrested with 12 kg explosive substances in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested with explosive substances at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, state police said on Thursday. Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday when the car was stopped, on suspicion, at the checkpoint and upon inspection, 12 kilograms of explosive devices and material were found inside the vehicle.

After interrogation, police along with personnel of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested three persons. Five other persons were detained for questioning in the case,police said. Those arrested belong to Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan while two persons being interrogated hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sadar Nimbahera Police Station in Chittorgarh district under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and UAPA, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022