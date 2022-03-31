Left Menu

HM Amit Shah announces AFSPA relaxations in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

In a major move aimed to address the demands of the political parties and the people at large, the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, which had been in force for decades.

In a major move aimed to address the demands of the political parties and the people at large, the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, which had been in force for decades. The Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in a tweet said that the reduction in areas under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development works in the region.

"Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM Narendra Modi's government," Shah tweeted. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 provides certain special powers to a member of the Armed Forces in areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The powers were also extended to forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Interestingly, the law was first introduced by the British administration to suppress the Quit India Movement in 1942. Moreover, according to the law, no arrest and search warrants are required for any operation.It also provides protection to persons acting under the Act, which means 'No prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings shall be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the Central Government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act'. (ANI)

