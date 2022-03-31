Left Menu

Case registered after 2 workers fall, die in pit at sewage treatment plant in Delhi

The Delhi Police has registered a case after two workers died when they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in east Delhis Kondli area, officials said on Thursday. Fire department officials said the men had fallen into a six-foot-deep pit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:15 IST
The Delhi Police has registered a case after two workers died when they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in east Delhi's Kondli area, officials said on Thursday. Three people have been also been apprehended in this regard, the police said, adding that the postmortem of the deceased is being conducted. ''A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 9 of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & Their Rehabilitation Act has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.'' The deceased have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), both natives of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The police said after getting information about the incident, a team from New Ashok Nagar police station reached the spot. ''The team found that two men had fallen into a pit at the plant. They were taken out with the help of fire department personnel and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Kashyap had said. Fire department officials said the men had fallen into a six-foot-deep pit.

