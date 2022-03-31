Left Menu

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:42 IST
Raj: Man commits suicide after being beaten up by police, ASI suspended
A man allegedly committed suicide after being beaten up by policemen in Pali district, prompting authorities to suspend an assistant sub inspector and remove the entire staff at the police post.

Mukun Singh was arrested in connection with a mobile phone theft case from his shop in Keshav Nagar on Tuesday and released after interrogation, police said.

Upon returning home, he allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and was rushed to Bangar Hospital and then referred to AIIMS, Jodhpur where he died on Wednesday, according to his family. Singh's family members accused ASI Om Prakash Choudhary and other policemen at the police post of physically assaulting and also humiliating and ill-treating them.

The family and community members also sat on a dharna in Jodhpur and Pali demanding the arrest of Choudhary, a post-mortem by the medical board and financial compensation.

Superintendent of Police (Pali) Rajan Dushyant said, ''We have suspended ASI Om Prakash Choudhary and removed the entire staff of the police chowki.'' Inspector General (Jodhpur range) P Ramjee said fair investigation will be conducted in the matter and the guilty will be punished.

