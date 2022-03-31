Punjab minister tells officials to ensure timely completion of projects

Punjab Water Resources Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Thursday asked officials to ensure quality and timely completion of ongoing projects in the state.

Chairing a meeting of department officials here, the minister asked them to maintain transparency while telling them that the AAP government has promised to give clean, honest and transparent government to people of the state.

Keeping in view the onset of monsoon, Jimpa instructed the officials to complete flood protection works well before the rainy season for which he would keep a review meeting soon.

According to an official statement, he asked the department to brief the progress of works executed in any area to local MLAs.

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources, Sarvjit Singh, apprised him of key activities, initiatives and statistics of the department.

He briefed him about the construction of the Shahpur Kandi Barrage, relining of the Rajasthan feeder and Sirhind feeder. Sarvjit Singh told the minister that the state government has formed the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) for the judicious use of available water. Lauding efforts being put up by engineers of the department in achieving various targets and completion of ongoing projects, Jimpa said all projects will be completed in a stipulated time frame so that benefits of these pass on to the public and quality must not be compromised at any cost during the execution of the works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)