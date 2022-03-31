Delhi: CBI arrests 3 persons for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a sub-registrar, his reader and a private person from their office in the Janakpuri area of Delhi in an alleged case of bribery on Thursday. The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, sub-registrar, and his aide Praveen, besides Upender.

A senior CBI officer informed that they had received a complaint on March 28 from an advocate, who claimed that his client Ram Chopra had registered a gift deed of his plot area of 80 square yards situated in Rajouri Garden, in favour of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple on March 24 and the same is lying with Manoj Kumar, sub-registrar, Janakpuri. "Manoj Kumar, sub-registrar, Janakpuri is demanding a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 through his reader namely Parveen for handing over the deed to him," the complaint stated.

On the basis of the complaint, a trap was laid and when the complainant reached the office of the sub-registrar, he tried to negotiate the amount and requested to reduce the bribe which Parveen showed "30,000" on a calculator to the complainant and the sub-registrar. The complainant again re-confirmed the bribe amount to which Praveen nodded in agreement and directed the complainant by typing and showing on his mobile phone to hand over the amount to a private person namely Upender who will be present in the sub-registrar office Janakpuri on March 29 to collect the registry.

The raid was conducted and all the accused were apprehended. "All the accused persons have been arrested and produced before a magistrate. Further investigation is underway," said the officer. (ANI)

