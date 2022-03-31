Two killed in rocket attack on military unit and fuel depot in east Ukraine - governor
Russian rockets struck a military unit and a fuel depot in the Dnipro region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing two people, the regional governor said.
Governor Valentyn Reznychenko said five people were also wounded in the strike.
