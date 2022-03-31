Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees registered in Spain since the war started
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:57 IST
Country:
- Spain
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been officially registered in Spain since the Russian invasion started, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
He added that the number was likely to rise to 70,000 in the coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
