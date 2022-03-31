Odisha EOW arrests director of chit-fund company

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested a director of a multi-state chit-fund company for allegedly duping Rs 500 crore from public and utilising some money in making Bhojpuri films, police said.

The EOW arrested Nikhilananda Pashupalakon from Berhampur town of Odisha. He was on the run after a case was registered under section 420 of IPC (cheating) and Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments Act, 2011) against chit fund company - Success Online Service System (SOSS) Private Limited in 2016.

The FIR was registered on the basis of written complaint made by a local man against the office bearers of the chit-fund company operating its regional office at Berhampur.

A statement issued by the EOW said that investigation conducted so far has revealed that Success On-line Service System Private Ltd (SOSS) had its registered office at Vasundhara in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and was operating its Regional Offices at different places of the country, including one regional office located at Berhampur in Odisha.

Raman Kumar Singh was the managing director and Rakesh Kumar was the secretary of the said company whereas, the regional office of Odisha was functioning under the accused Nikhilananda Pasupalakon.

The office bearers of the SOSS Pvt Ltd displayed the goodwill of the company before the general public in the name of providing insurance service, share marketing, dividends and estates/distribution of flats and collected public fund to the tune of more than Rs 500 crore from different parts of the country including Odisha and they disappeared in January, 2012 misappropriating the huge fund mobilised from general public and changing all their all contact numbers and addresses, it said.

''The company was collecting illegal deposits by floating different schemes under the promise of giving health care commodities and also lucrative returns on the amount invested. The company has collected such illegal deposits from Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha and other places,'' the EOW said, adding that it has been ascertained that a substantial amount from out of the public deposits have been mobilised by the accused persons for making Bhojpuri films under 'Cine Vision', a sister concern of SOSS.

Accused Pashupalakon had also acted in the films (Bhojpuri). During house search many documents like pan card, cheque books, investor lists, leaflets and brochures and other materials have been seized. Investigation of the case is continuing, the EOW said.

The accused and the company officials could not be immediately contacted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)