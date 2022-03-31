Madras HC sets aside Tamil Nadu health department's decision to suspend Oncologist

The Madras High Court on Thursday set aside an order on Tamil Nadu Health Department's decision to suspend Oncologist S. Subbiah. S. Subbiah is from Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and was earlier suspended for indulging in political activities.

The High Court also directed the State Government to complete a departmental inquiry within 12 weeks. Earlier Chennai Police arrested the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in Chennai for allegedly harassing a neighbouring woman.

Adambakkam police had lodged the complaint under Sections 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu prevention of women harassment act on the basis of the victim's complaint. (ANI)

