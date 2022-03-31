Left Menu

Norway prime minister spoke with Russia's Putin on Thursday

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:16 IST
Jonas Gahr Stoere Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere had an hour-long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in which the two discussed the invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister's office said in a statement.

"I asked the president urgently to end the war in Ukraine, pull out Russian troops and secure humanitarian access," Stoere said.

Norway, a NATO member, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

