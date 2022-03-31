1 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between cars in Punjab's Phagwara

A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday.\R The accident happened on the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass on Wednesday evening, they said.

Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a private university in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.

They were taken to civil hospital, Phagwara but referred to a hospital in Jalandhar, police said.

The professors were returning to their homes in Hoshiarpur when the accident happened, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)