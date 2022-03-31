Left Menu

1 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between cars in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:22 IST
1 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between cars in Punjab's Phagwara
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday.\R The accident happened on the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass on Wednesday evening, they said.

Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a private university in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.

They were taken to civil hospital, Phagwara but referred to a hospital in Jalandhar, police said.

The professors were returning to their homes in Hoshiarpur when the accident happened, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022