Norway prime minister spoke with Russia's Putin on Thursday

Norway, a NATO member, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere had an hour-long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in which the two discussed the invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister's office said in a statement.

"I asked the president urgently to end the war in Ukraine, pull out Russian troops and secure humanitarian access," Stoere said. "We have very limited expectations of what could be achieved, but nothing should be left untried in the situation we are now in," he said.

The phone call came about at Norway's initiative after Stoere first discussed it with allies in Europe and the United States, his office said. Norway, a NATO member, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

