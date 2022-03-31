Maha: Woman official of MSEDCL held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a senior woman official of the MSEDCL in Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 bribe, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Varsha Prabhakar Deshmukh, was posted as the additional executive engineer in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd's (MSEDCL) Airoli subdivision office in Navi Mumbai. She was arrested by the Thane unit of the ACB on Wednesday.

The complainant in the case worked with an electrical company, which had filed an application with the MSEDCL. But the official demanded Rs 50,000 for processing the application and allowing an increase in the power load, ACB's deputy superintendent of police Maya More said. The complainant approached the anti-graft agency, whose officials laid a trap and nabbed Deshmukh while accepting the bribe amount, she said. An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against her at Rabale police station.

