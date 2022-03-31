Russia has destroyed most of Ukraine's defence industry - presidential adviser
Russia has destroyed almost all of Ukraine's defence industry, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday in a video address where he welcomed the terms of a proposed peace deal as a win for Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia has destroyed almost all of Ukraine's defence industry, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday in a video address where he welcomed the terms of a proposed peace deal as a win for Ukraine. "They have practically destroyed our defence industry," Arestovych said.
He said under a peace agreement discussed with Russia on Tuesday, Ukraine would be protected from future threats by international security guarantees that Russia would not be able to veto. "This is an ideal agreement that improves our position several times over in a fundamental way," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Oleksiy Arestovych
- Arestovych
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
NATO to begin planning for more troops on eastern flank after Russia's Ukraine invasion
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic
Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status -sources
Russia's war in Ukraine may 'fundamentally alter' global economic, political order - IMF
Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials