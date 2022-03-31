Left Menu

Russia has destroyed most of Ukraine's defence industry - presidential adviser

Russia has destroyed almost all of Ukraine's defence industry, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday in a video address where he welcomed the terms of a proposed peace deal as a win for Ukraine.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:26 IST
Oleksiy Arestovych Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has destroyed almost all of Ukraine's defence industry, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday in a video address where he welcomed the terms of a proposed peace deal as a win for Ukraine. "They have practically destroyed our defence industry," Arestovych said.

He said under a peace agreement discussed with Russia on Tuesday, Ukraine would be protected from future threats by international security guarantees that Russia would not be able to veto. "This is an ideal agreement that improves our position several times over in a fundamental way," he said.

