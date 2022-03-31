PM Modi commends contributions of all retiring Members of Rajya Sabha

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today commended the contributions of all the retiring Members of the Rajya Sabha, and wished them well for the future. The Prime Minister noted the value of the experience of the retiring members and said that with their departure, responsibility of the remaining members increases as they have to take forward the story of the outgoing members.

The Prime Minister said that the House reflects the sentiments, spirit, pain, and ecstasy of all the parts of the country. Shri Modi said, while it is true that as a member we contribute a lot to the House but it is also true that the House also gives a lot to us as the House gives opportunity to feel the current and systems of the myriad hued society of India every day.

The Prime Minister said that may be some members are retiring from the House but they will take their rich experience to all the corners of the country.

The Prime Minister also suggested that the members should pen down their memories as a useful reference for future generations. The members shape and impact the direction of the country, their memories can be used for the development of the country in an institutionalized manner, he said.

The Prime Minister requested the retiring members to inspire the people in the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(With Inputs from PIB)