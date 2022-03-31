Italy will reach NATO target on defence spending in 2028-Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy will reach the NATO goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence in 2028, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that this was not in dispute among members of his coalition.
However, Draghi said that the government's upcoming economic forecasting document would not spell out a specific increase in defence spending.
