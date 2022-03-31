Left Menu

Italy will reach NATO target on defence spending in 2028-Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:58 IST
  • Italy

Italy will reach the NATO goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence in 2028, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that this was not in dispute among members of his coalition.

However, Draghi said that the government's upcoming economic forecasting document would not spell out a specific increase in defence spending.

