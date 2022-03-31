Ukraine wants Red Cross cooperation on Ukrainians relocated to Russia

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he was working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the return of Ukrainians who have been "abducted or forcibly relocated" to Russia.

Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia since invading on Feb. 24. Russia has said it is conducting civilian evacuations from Ukrainian frontline areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)