Left Menu

Ukraine wants Red Cross cooperation on Ukrainians relocated to Russia

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:30 IST
Ukraine wants Red Cross cooperation on Ukrainians relocated to Russia
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he was working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the return of Ukrainians who have been "abducted or forcibly relocated" to Russia.

Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia since invading on Feb. 24. Russia has said it is conducting civilian evacuations from Ukrainian frontline areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022