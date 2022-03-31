Ukraine wants Red Cross cooperation on Ukrainians relocated to Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:30 IST
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he was working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the return of Ukrainians who have been "abducted or forcibly relocated" to Russia.
Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia since invading on Feb. 24. Russia has said it is conducting civilian evacuations from Ukrainian frontline areas.
