Erdogan says oligarch Abramovich was part of Russian delegation at Istanbul talks -media

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by European nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was part of Russia's delegation at peace negotiations in Istanbul this week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Thursday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:36 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by European nations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was part of Russia's delegation at peace negotiations in Istanbul this week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Thursday. Abramovich made a surprise appearance at Tuesday's talks in Istanbul, the first in-person meeting between the sides in more than two weeks. However a presidential feed at the time showed him sat among observers rather than at the main table with the two negotiating teams.

"Abramovich participated in the negotiations as part of the Russian delegation. Rather than looking at who was at the table, we should look at on whose behalf they were there," Erdogan said. "If Russia and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin preferred to put Abramovich in their delegation, that means they believe and trust in him," broadcaster NTV quoted him as telling reporters on a flight returning from Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

