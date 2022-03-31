BRIEF-Toshiba says will make best efforts to tuild trust with shareholders and reconsider its strategic options to enhance corporate value continuously
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:51 IST
March 31 (Reuters) -
* TOSHIBA SAYS: TOSHIBA IS NOT INVOLVED IN THE MARCH 24 CONFIRMATION LETTER BETWEEN EFFISSIMO AND BAIN CAPITAL AND ITS CONTENTS
* TOSHIBA SAYS WILL MAKE BEST EFFORTS TO BUILD TRUST WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND RECONSIDER ITS STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO ENHANCE CORPORATE VALUE CONTINUOUSLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
