BRIEF-Toshiba says will make best efforts to tuild trust with shareholders and reconsider its strategic options to enhance corporate value continuously

March 31 (Reuters) -

* TOSHIBA SAYS: TOSHIBA IS NOT INVOLVED IN THE MARCH 24 CONFIRMATION LETTER BETWEEN EFFISSIMO AND BAIN CAPITAL AND ITS CONTENTS

* TOSHIBA SAYS WILL MAKE BEST EFFORTS TO BUILD TRUST WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND RECONSIDER ITS STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO ENHANCE CORPORATE VALUE CONTINUOUSLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)