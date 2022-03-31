Left Menu

Fire breaks out on Nashik currency press premises; doused after three hours

A major fire broke out on the premises of the Currency Note Press CNP here on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.The fire, which was doused within three hours, did not affect the currency press building and nobody was injured in the incident, he said. The CNP is a unit of the Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd SPMCIL. The SPMCIL has another unit, India Security Press ISP, nearby.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:03 IST
Fire breaks out on Nashik currency press premises; doused after three hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out on the premises of the Currency Note Press (CNP) here on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire, which was doused within three hours, did not affect the currency press building and nobody was injured in the incident, he said. The blaze began in a heap of scrap material stored on the CNP premises in Nehru Nagar area around noon, the official said.

The scrap material included ink containers and there was thick grass around the spot, he said.

''We received a call around 12 noon. A total of eight fire tenders including two vehicles of the CNP were pressed into action,'' the official said.

By 3 pm the fire was put out and cooling operation was now on, he said.

The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained but no one was injured, the official said. The CNP is a unit of the Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL). The SPMCIL has another unit, India Security Press (ISP), nearby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022