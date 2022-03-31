Fire breaks out on Nashik currency press premises; doused after three hours

A major fire broke out on the premises of the Currency Note Press (CNP) here on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire, which was doused within three hours, did not affect the currency press building and nobody was injured in the incident, he said. The blaze began in a heap of scrap material stored on the CNP premises in Nehru Nagar area around noon, the official said.

The scrap material included ink containers and there was thick grass around the spot, he said.

''We received a call around 12 noon. A total of eight fire tenders including two vehicles of the CNP were pressed into action,'' the official said.

By 3 pm the fire was put out and cooling operation was now on, he said.

The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained but no one was injured, the official said. The CNP is a unit of the Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL). The SPMCIL has another unit, India Security Press (ISP), nearby.

