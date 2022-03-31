Drug trafficker injured in police firing while trying to flee in Assam

A man accused of transporting ganja was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to snatch the service weapon of a policeman and escape from custody in Kokrajhar district of Assam, a senior official said on Thursday.

The police were carrying out a search operation for the consignments in an area under Bishmuri outpost on Wednesday night as per the information provided by the accused, who was nabbed earlier the day.

The man who was taken with the police team tried to snatch the weapon of a constable and attempted to escape, Kokrajhar Additional Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar said.

The officer in charge of the team fired one round in the air and asked him to stop. ''As he did not stop, another round was fired and the bullet hit his leg. He was then brought to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital,'' Panesar said.

Earlier, 41 packets of ganja were recovered from an SUV which was driven by the accused.

The vehicle was heading towards Bihar and the driver also hails from that state, the officer said.

Meanwhile, some miscreants set the SUV on fire at night, he added.

Altogether 35 people have been killed and at least 99 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

In February, the Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that due process of law and all guidelines issued by the NHRC were followed in all these cases.

