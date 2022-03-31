Super Kings Academy summer camps from April 6

Super Kings Academy, a cricket coaching centre, launched by IPL team Chennai Super Kings, will begin its summer camps in Chennai and Salem from April 6.

The camps would be held at the academy premises at Thoraipakkam in the city and in Salem (at Salem Cricket Foundation), a press release from CSK said here.

For registrations visit, www.superkingsacademy.com.

