Russia confirms ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is on hunger strike

Russia's state prison service confirmed on Thursday that jailed ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed had declared a hunger strike on March 28 to protest over disciplinary action against him, but said that he had repeatedly tested negative for tuberculosis.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Federal Penitentiary Service described Reed's health as satisfactory, saying he had not come into contact with anyone suffering from tuberculosis and that his condition was being closely monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)