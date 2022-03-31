Left Menu

Russia confirms ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is on hunger strike

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:21 IST
Russia confirms ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is on hunger strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's state prison service confirmed on Thursday that jailed ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed had declared a hunger strike on March 28 to protest over disciplinary action against him, but said that he had repeatedly tested negative for tuberculosis.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Federal Penitentiary Service described Reed's health as satisfactory, saying he had not come into contact with anyone suffering from tuberculosis and that his condition was being closely monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022