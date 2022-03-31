Left Menu

Over 20 houses damaged in two fire incidents in Srinagar: Officials

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:26 IST
Over 20 houses damaged in two fire incidents in Srinagar: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Over 20 houses suffered extensive damage and property worth crores of rupees was destroyed in two fire incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, officials said here on Thursday.

A fire broke out in one of the houses in a congested locality in the Noor Bagh area of the city in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

They said the fire quickly spread to adjacent houses, they said, adding timely action by fire and emergency services personnel brought the blaze under control.

Two fire brigade personnel suffered injuries while fighting the fire, the officials said, adding at least 20 residential houses were damaged in the blaze.

Two houses were damaged in another fire incident in the Rajouri Kadal area of the city late last night, the officials said.

The cause of fire in both the incidents is being ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022