15-year-old caretaker girl dies after jumping from Mumbai high-rise

A 15-year-old girl who was working as a caretaker with a family allegedly ended her life by jumping from the 15th floor of a high-rise in central Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place in Agripada area on Wednesday morning and autopsy report was awaited, said a police official.

It appears from initial probe that the girl was under depression and jumped from the dining hall window of the 15th floor flat where she was working, he said.

Police has examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the building as well as those in the surrounding area and it did not show anything suspicious, the official said. But the girl's mother requested the police to conduct further probe, he added.

The local police received a call around 7.55 AM that a girl had committed suicide by jumping off the Classic Tower building, he said. Her body was found in the open garden on the third floor of the building. The girl was said to be suffering from depression. As per her colleague, she used to complain that she was leading a miserable life and rued her lack of education, the official said. Police have recorded her employer's statement and probe is on, he added.

