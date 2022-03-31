Shanghai govt says will not fully lift lockdown in eastern districts on Friday
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:00 IST
COVID-19 lockdown in the eastern areas of China's commercial capital of Shanghai will not be fully lifted on Friday, the city government said on Thursday.
Lockdown will be lifted in some areas, while continuing in others according to COVID risks, the city government said.
