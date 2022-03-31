Left Menu

CBI registered 715 graft cases against Central govt staffers in last 5 yrs, Rajya Sabha told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:05 IST
CBI registered 715 graft cases against Central govt staffers in last 5 yrs, Rajya Sabha told
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 715 cases of corruption against the central government employees in five years from 2017 to 2021, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As many as 1,281 employees of various departments were booked by the CBI on bribery and corruption charges, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Action in individual cases was taken by the cadre controlling authorities concerned in accordance with the respective disciplinary rules, he said. Of the 715 cases involving the employees of 45 Central government departments, 111 cases were registered last year, 95 in 2020, 141 in 2019, 158 in 2018 and 210 in 2017, according to the reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022