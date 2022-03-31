Left Menu

Death toll rises to 20 from strike on regional HQ in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:06 IST
Death toll rises to 20 from strike on regional HQ in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
Twenty people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, the local emergency service said on Thursday.

"Rescuers pulled 19 bodies from under the rubble, and one person died in intensive care," it said in a post on Facebook.

Twelve people were originally estimated to have died in Tuesday's attack, which blasted a hole in the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

