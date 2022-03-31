Death toll rises to 20 from strike on regional HQ in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Twenty people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, the local emergency service said on Thursday.

"Rescuers pulled 19 bodies from under the rubble, and one person died in intensive care," it said in a post on Facebook.

Twelve people were originally estimated to have died in Tuesday's attack, which blasted a hole in the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)