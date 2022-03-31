Houthis still welcome to join Yemen talks in Riyadh, says GCC official
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
An invitation for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis to join Yemeni talks in Saudi Arabia remains on the table, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) assistant secretary-general Abdulaziz Al-Aweisheq said on Thursday.
The Houthis, who are battling a Saudi-led coalition, had welcomed the decision to convene Yemeni parties for talks but said the group would only participate if the discussions were held in a "neutral" country.
The week-long consultations, being held under the aegis of the Riyadh-based GCC, began on Wednesday, during a week that saw both the Houthis and the coalition announce temporary unilateral truces in the seven-year war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi for 'Godfather' shoot
UK looking at ways to pay historic Iranian debt, foreign secretary says
UK: Talks underway for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release by Iran
Two detained British-Iranians on way to airport to leave Iran - lawyer
UK lawmaker: Zaghari-Ratcliffe at airport to leave Iran