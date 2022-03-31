Left Menu

20th India-France Naval Exercise ‘VARUNA’ conducted

The exercise was christened as ‘VARUNA’ in 2001 and has become a vital part of India – France strategic bilateral relationship.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, VARUNA series of exercises continue to provide both the navies opportunities to learn from each other’s best practices. Image Credit: Twitter(@FranceinIndia)
The 20th edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise between Indian and French Navies – 'VARUNA' is being conducted in the Arabian Sea from 30 Mar – 03 Apr 22.

The Bilateral Naval Exercises between the two Navies were initiated in 1993. The exercise was christened as 'VARUNA' in 2001 and has become a vital part of India – France strategic bilateral relationship.

Various units including ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters of the two navies are participating in the exercise. These units will endeavour to enhance and hone their operational skills in maritime theatre, augment inter-operability to undertake maritime security operations and demonstrate their commitment to promote peace, security and stability in the region as an integrated force.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, VARUNA series of exercises continue to provide both the navies opportunities to learn from each other's best practices. The exercise has been a principal driver for operational-level interactions between the two navies and has underscored the shared commitment of both nations to security, safety, and freedom of the global maritime commons.

