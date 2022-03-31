Left Menu

Ukraine's president says thousands have been killed in besieged Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said thousands of people had been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces started laying siege to the strategic port city.

"Everyone knows there is a humanitarian catastrophe there," Zelenskiy told Belgian lawmakers in an address via video link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

