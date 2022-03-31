Ukraine's president says thousands have been killed in besieged Mariupol
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said thousands of people had been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces started laying siege to the strategic port city.
"Everyone knows there is a humanitarian catastrophe there," Zelenskiy told Belgian lawmakers in an address via video link.
