Left Menu

Protecting Great Indian Bustard: SC asks Rajasthan, Gujarat to file status report

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Rajasthan and Gujarat state governments to file status report over the compliance of the court's earlier direction to convert overhead cables into underground powerline in a bid to protect 'The Great Indian Bustard' bird.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:21 IST
Protecting Great Indian Bustard: SC asks Rajasthan, Gujarat to file status report
Supreme Court of India (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Rajasthan and Gujarat state governments to file status report over the compliance of the court's earlier direction to convert overhead cables into underground powerline in a bid to protect 'The Great Indian Bustard' bird. The top court also asked the high-level committee, formed by the court itself, to file the status report.

The court was hearing a plea seeking to protect two bird species, including the Great Indian Bustard. Earlier, a three-judge bench had directed the concerned authorities to convert the overhead cables into underground powerlines.

According to the petition, the existence of overhead power lines has become a hazard to the species of birds which get killed after colliding with such wires. One application had also sought interim directions to Rajasthan and Gujarat to ensure predator-proof fencing, controlled grazing in the enclosure development and not to permit installation of overhead power lines.

The court had noted the petitioners being environmentalists, sought to protect the rare birds which are dwindling in number. It was also contended that the GIB is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world and has disappeared from 90 per cent of the habitat except in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

According to the petitioners, overhead power lines are the biggest threat to the survival of the GIBs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022