Left Menu

35,000 cases involving central and state govts pending in SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:23 IST
35,000 cases involving central and state govts pending in SC
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 35,000 cases involving the central and state governments are pending in the Supreme Court since 2017, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question on whether the government is aware that cases against the Centre and the state governments have increased manifold over the years, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ''As per data available, cases by and against central government and state governments filed in various courts have on an average increased over the years but not manifold.'' Citing data, as on March 26, retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System, he gave out the number of cases pending against the Centre and state governments since 2017 in the Supreme Court.

According to the minister, as many as 1,807 cases are pending in the top court where the Centre is a petitioner, while there are 6,104 pending cases where the central government is a respondent.

Similarly, a total of 6,426 cases are pending in the apex court since 2017 where a state government is a petitioner and 20,637 cases are pending where a state government is a respondent.

The law minister also informed the House that 823 panel counsels were engaged in the Supreme Court to represent the government in various cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022