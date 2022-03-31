World News Roundup: Shanghai residents rush to stock up as second stage of COVID lockdown looms; Ukraine expects Russian assault in east after invaders pushed back near Kyiv and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

S.Korean court upholds tattooing ban

The Constitutional Court in Seoul upheld a ban on tattooing on Thursday, confirming South Korea as the only developed country that permits no one but medical professionals to perform the procedure. Tattoo artists derided the decision, calling it backward and lacking cultural understanding.

Sri Lanka to turn off street lights in deepening economic crisis

Sri Lanka is turning off street lights to save electricity, a minister said on Thursday, as its worst economic crisis in decades brought more power cuts and halted trading on its main stock market. The island of 22 million people is struggling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day because the government does not have enough foreign exchange for fuel imports.

Shanghai residents rush to stock up as second stage of COVID lockdown looms

Residents of China's commercial capital of Shanghai scrambled on Thursday to stock up groceries as they braced for a lockdown in the city's western areas to stop the spread of COVID-19, while authorities appealed for continued compliance with curbs. The city, home to 26 million people, is in the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown divided between the historic centre west of the Huangpu River and the financial and industrial district of Pudong in the east.

China to restrict visas of U.S. officials, says foreign ministry

China has decided to restrict the visas for U.S. officials, in response to the U.S. visa restrictions on some China officials, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday. The United States was restricting visas of some Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month.

Ukraine expects Russian assault in east after invaders pushed back near Kyiv

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the southeast region where Moscow's guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Five weeks into an invasion that has blasted cities into wastelands and created more than 4 million refugees, U.S. and European officials said Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by his generals about the dire performance of Russia's military.

Israeli forces kill two in West Bank clash, Palestinian stabs bus passenger

Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in clashes that erupted during a raid in the occupied West Bank that followed deadly Arab attacks in Israel. In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a passenger on an Israeli bus near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and was shot dead by another passenger, the Israeli military said.

China's top leadership says cause of plane crash must be found soon

The cause of the crash of the China Eastern Airlines jet last week must be determined as soon as possible, state media said on Thursday, following a meeting of China's highest decision-making body helmed by President Xi Jinping. Information about the March 21 crash, which killed all 132 people onboard, must be released in an open, timely and transparent manner, state media said in a report on the meeting of the seven-person Standing Committee of the Communist Party's politburo, China's top leadership.

Russia drafts 134,500 conscripts but says they won't go to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree ordering 134,500 new conscripts into the army as part of Russia's annual spring draft, but the defence ministry said the call-up had nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. The order came five weeks into Russia's invasion, which has run into fierce Ukrainian resistance. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that none of those called up would be sent to any "hot spots".

Turkish prosecutor requests transfer of Khashoggi trial to Saudi Arabia

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move which comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

China slams British judges' resignation from Hong Kong court as political interference

China on Thursday blamed the resignation of two senior British judges from Hong Kong's highest court on "British pressure" against a sweeping national security law which makes dissent in the former British colony a crime punishable by jail.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also said the resignations were politically motivated, adding that she was confident all levels of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled city would be free from political interference.

