AFSPA partial roll-back welcomed but activists want total repeal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement Thursday that ''15 police station areas of six districts of Manipur will be excluded from Disturbed Areas notification'' was welcomed cautiously by prominent social activists in the state which has been in the frontline of movements against AFSPA even as they expressed dissatisfaction that the ''draconian Act'' has not been totally repealed.

Editor of Imphal Times and social activist Rinku Khumukcham welcomed the new development but said, ''The movement for repeal of the AFSPA, an inhumane act or for its amendment in favour of a more humane one still stands''.

He pointed out that already the provisions included in IPC and CrPc are sufficient to handle the insurgency situation in Manipur. He cited the instance of Naxal-hit areas in the mainland where AFSPA has not been imposed but operations by the military and security forces are in process.

Director Human Rights Alert Babloo Loitongbam also said ''we welome it. It is a step in the right direction but our movement for the repeal of AFSPA will continue.'' Executive editor of The Frontier Manipur, Paojel Chaoba who was 'detained' under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2021 for an article published on the news web-portal but eventually released said, ''We too welcome it for it is overdue . However, AFSPA should be revoked by the state.'' He pointed out that instead of merely rolling it back from 15 police station areas, it would have been better if ''AFSPA has been rolled-back from the entire valley area of Manipur.'' Manipur has a long history of civic protests against the AFSPA, which gives certain extra-judicial powers to troops deployed in states where the law is in operation, and “excesses” committed by them. In November 2000, 10 civilians were allegedly gunned down by the Assam Rifle troops at Malom Makha Leikai, near Imphal airport. The incident, sparked a young activist Irom Sharmila to start the longest known hunger strike against AFSPA. Though Sharmila was arrested and force-fed in hospital, her protest gained world-wide media attention to this law.

