Cop dies by suicide in UP's Bulandshahr

A 56-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at his residence here on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Head Constable Brajveer Singh, was posted as a guard at the reserve police lines in Bulandshahr, Superintendent of Police (City) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

''In the afternoon, Singh took his service rifle home with him and shot himself with it,'' Tiwari said.\R ''No suicide note was recovered from his house, and the reason behind the incident is not clear. We are in touch with the family members,'' the officer said.

