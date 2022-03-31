Putin says Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:48 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.
