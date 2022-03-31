Left Menu

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on four wanted terrorists of LeT offshoot TRF

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:50 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each on four wanted terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), a front organisation of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The four terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, are wanted by the NIA in connection with a case registered last year in connection with a conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths of Jammu & Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union territory and rest of India, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The case was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The cash reward was declared against Pakistani nationals Saleem Rehmani alias 'Abu Saad' of Nawab Shah, Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur and their local associates Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Sharing their pictures, the NIA said, ''the identity of the informer (leading to the arrest of the wanted terrorists) shall be kept secret.'' PTI SKL ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

