Left Menu

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Lebanon prosecutor appeals release on bail of c.bank chief's brother - judicial source

Earlier on Thursday, investigative judge Nicolas Mansour ordered Raja Salameh be released on bail and banned him from travel, a second judicial source said. The senior judicial source said he remains detained, pending the appeal by Aoun. Bail was set at around $20 million, the senior judicial source said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:55 IST
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Lebanon prosecutor appeals release on bail of c.bank chief's brother - judicial source

Lebanese prosecutor Ghada Aoun appealed on Thursday against the release on bail of central bank governor Riad Salameh's brother, Raja Salameh, a senior judicial source told Reuters.

Raja Salameh was arrested on March 17 on charges of helping his brother to launder the proceeds of illicit enrichment. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Earlier on Thursday, investigative judge Nicolas Mansour ordered Raja Salameh be released on bail and banned him from travel, a second judicial source said. The senior judicial source said he remains detained, pending the appeal by Aoun.

Bail was set at around $20 million, the senior judicial source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022